WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A house that was destroyed by a fire in West Springfield will be demolished after three years of sitting vacant.

According to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, the town’s Blight Task Force reports that the fire-damaged property at 279 Morton Street has received approval from the Western District Housing Court after safety and code issues. The fire took place back in August 2019 and was seen as far as two miles away that blanketed the town in smoke.

Photo courtesy of Mayor Will Reichelt

2019 file photo

2019 file photo

2019 file photo

Steps have been taken to secure the property and approval was received from the Housing Court to demolish the property, which should take place this fall. Reichelt noted that there were a number of legal obstructions to reaching this point.