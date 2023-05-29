WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield honored their veterans Monday with a Memorial Day ceremony at the town hall.

The service began at 10 a.m. Monday morning preempted with a moment of silence, with a reading of the names of the soldiers that have lost their lives serving. 22News spoke veteran Bob Pomeroy about the town’s observance and what this day means to him.

“Some towns have parades they celebrate and by having a parade, but today isn’t really about celebration. it’s a day about remembrance and that’s very important to me,” Pomeroy says.

West Springfield’s ceremony started with the master of ceremonies Major Mustafa Thompson and a presentation of colors by the national guard, and West Springfield Police and Fire departments.