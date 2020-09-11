West Springfield honors victims of 9/11 in annual remembrance ceremony

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield held its annual remembrance ceremony at its 9/11 eternal flame on the town common Friday morning.

The ceremony began with a prayer, followed by a presentation of colors from the West Springfield Police Honor Guard.

Distinguished speakers including Mayor Will Reichelt, Police Chief Paul Connor and Robert Harrington, who lost his daughter Melissa on 9/11. Bagpipes accompanied a somber moment of remembrance.

West Springfield Fire Chief William Flaherty finished his comments with a call to action asking for service and unity in dark times.