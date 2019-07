WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A water ban is in effect in West Springfield until the end of December.

The water use restriction covers non-essential outside watering. Watering will be permitted from 9p.m-5a.m.

According to the town of West Springfield, the water use restriction is due to service on the Pease Ave water tank.

For questions please contact the Department of Public Works at 413-263-3230