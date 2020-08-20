West Springfield installing LED street lights to improve, save energy

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you live or commute through West Springfield, you might be wondering what’s going on with street lights there.

Mayor William Reichelt is working to cut the cost for the city by updating all light fixtures from old incandescent light bulbs to LED’s. West Springfield doesn’t have their own municipal power so they are working with Eversource and the Department of Energy to help get the project moving.

The cost of electricity in West Springfield is currently over half a million per year but once the new lights are installed, the cost will be reduced up to 50 percent. 22News spoke with Mayor Reichelt about why he thinks this is so important.

“They also provide a better product, it’s better light, it’s brighter, we have the ability to control them,” Reichelt said. He added, “We can dim them later in the night so we are even saving more money.”

The upgrade is projected to be finished by the end of summer and will be done throughout the entire community.