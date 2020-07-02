West Springfield introduces Lost Citizen Alert program

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield has announced a new safety initiative to protect residents who suffer from cognitive impairments that put them at risk of wandering and getting lost.

The Lost Citizen Alert program is similar to the Amber Alert program. It’s designed to collect specific information along with photo identification to cut down valuable time in case a person does go missing.

22News spoke with Laurie Cassidy, director at West Springfield Council on Aging, about the program’s focus on being proactive for people of all ages.

“It really boils down to that you as a caregiver, have a way to ensure that if something happened that the police could help you very quickly,” Cassidy explained.

All information will be kept confidential until a person is reported missing. You can register for the Lost Citizens Alert program at the West Springfield Police Department.