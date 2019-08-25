West Springfield Irish Festival wraps up weekend-long celebrations with dance competition

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Irish Festival held its first Irish Dance Festival on Sunday in west Springfield.

It was held on the Irish Cultural Center Field on Morgan Road. It was a weekend-long event that featured a variety of vendors and food trucks.

The event ended on Sunday with an Irish dance competition with more than 500 dancers of all ages.

The Irish Cultural Center of Western New England put on the festival marking the beginning of the harvest season and celebrating the end of summer.

The Irish Cultural Center director, Jaymie Cardoza Boyle, told 22News that the dance competition started in the morning and kept on going well into Sunday afternoon.

“Today we had a traditional Irish Fest, that is an Irish Dance competition held here at the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield,” said Cardoza-Boyle. “We had a little under 500 dancers come in this afternoon and we started our competitions at 9 o’clock this morning and we are still going presently.”

The Irish Cultural Center of Western New England is a non-profit, charitable organization that connects people to Irish heritage and promotes the Irish culture.