West Springfield is one of two districts in MA with high COVID cases among students, teachers

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts schools tracked more than 800 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff between April 15 and April 28, a two-week period that included last week’s April break.

According to figures published Thursday by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, schools reported 718 new cases among students learning in-person and 94 cases among staff with building access.

Those totals represent 0.11 percent of the approximately 650,000 students attending schools for in-person learning and 0.08 percent of staff working out of school buildings, the department said.

Wednesday, April 28 marked the deadline for most middle schools to bring students back into classrooms full-time if they had not already done so.

New Bedford had the highest number of new student cases for those two weeks, with 43, followed by West Springfield’s 26. The same two districts also reported the most staff cases, with 13 and four, respectively.