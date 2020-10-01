A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of West Springfield is not canceling Halloween, but offers guidance concerning the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to West Springfield Mayor Reichelt, the town and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health created COVID-19 precautions with trick-or-treating and general Halloween safety tips.

West Springfield COVID-19 Precautions:

No Communal Bowls of Candy, if you are handing out candy it should be from the homeowner into the child’s basket touch-less

Wear a Mask

Travel with Members of your Household ONLY

Wash your candy wrappers before eating

If you are at high risk, potentially seek other alternatives for celebrating

Have hand sanitizer handy AND use it frequently

If you have symptoms of any illness, please do not participate in activities at the door or outside of the home.

Halloween Activities

Lower Risk Activities

Carving or Decorating Pumpkins with Members from your household and displaying

them Carving or Decorating Pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Having a Virtual Halloween Costume Contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

For more Lower Risk Activities to do on Halloween, please visit the link below!

Moderate Risk Activities

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before

Higher Risk Activities:

Avoid these Higher Risk Activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed out to children

The mayor also noted the trunk-or-treat events at schools or the haunting at Mittineague Park will not take place. However, there will be a Trick-or-Trail at the Morgan Road Pavilion.

For more information visit the West Springfield Halloween safety tips at TownofWestSpringfield.org.