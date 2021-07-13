West Springfield K-9 Pike passes away

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are mourning the loss of the department’s K-9 who passed away.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, 8-year-old K-9 Pike passed away Monday night after unexpected health issues. K-9 Pike most recently worked at the West Springfield Middle School that was trained to detect narcotics.

E.O.W 7-12-2021 West Springfield Police

To offer your condolences, visit the West Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post.

K-9 Pike (West Springfield Police Department)

The black lab was often greeted by students and staff everyday and participated in events at the Junior Police Academy, Bike Rodeo, and many K-9 demonstrations. During K-9 Pike’s career, he worked with his handler Officer Eric Johnson.