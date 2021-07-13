West Springfield K-9 Pike passes away

Hampden County

K-9 Pike (West Springfield Police Department)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are mourning the loss of the department’s K-9 who passed away.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, 8-year-old K-9 Pike passed away Monday night after unexpected health issues. K-9 Pike most recently worked at the West Springfield Middle School that was trained to detect narcotics.

To offer your condolences, visit the West Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post.

The black lab was often greeted by students and staff everyday and participated in events at the Junior Police Academy, Bike Rodeo, and many K-9 demonstrations. During K-9 Pike’s career, he worked with his handler Officer Eric Johnson.

