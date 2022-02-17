WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Let the games begin! An all kindergarten school is bringing the Olympic experience to West Springfield.

Much like Olympics old and new that we see on tv, the children started off with an opening ceremony. Each class at John Ashley School got to represent a different country, from the U.S. to Japan. From there, the students took part in educational games that tested their skills in math and reading.

22News caught up with Principal Paul Heath. He said since the Olympics are happening now and they wanted to use it as an opportunity to connect the real world to the classroom.

“The kids had to color the headbands, representing the flag. We also created a world map out in the front office so that the teachers got a little bit of geography. We showed the kids the country they’re representing is in the world,” said Principal Heath.

There were six different activities rotating through the classrooms. Principal Heath said that this was also created with the idea to give the children a nice send off as they head into February break.