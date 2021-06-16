West Springfield LGBTQ+ business launches gender-neutral clothing line

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local LGBTQ+-owned business is celebrating Pride Month with the launch of its new gender-neutral clothing line.

Carrie Blair, owner of Batik Clothing Company in West Springfield, said the collection offers gender-neutral styles of high-quality wardrobe staples that everybody can feel comfortable and authentic in.

Blair told 22News they were inspired to create the collection after seeing their loved ones and members of the LGBTQ+ community struggle to find clothes that allow them to express themselves genuinely.

“Being a part of the LGBTQ+ community, I find a lot of people are shopping sections that don’t really feel authentic for them,” said Blair. “What we want to prove, is that you can feel confident in whatever you are wearing without a gender label.”

The Batik Clothing collection will be going live by next week.