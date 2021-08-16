West Springfield library needs community input for five year plan

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Public Library is looking for the public’s input on the five-year planning survey.

Beginning Monday, residents can participate in a survey to help determine the future to help meet their personal, educational, and professional needs. The survey is available online at wspl.org, or a printed copy at the library, the Senior Center, or the Municipal Office Building through Friday, August 27.

The survey includes questions about what services are used at the library, materials that are most important, programs interested in, and how residents hear about library and/or town events. There are also sections to add comments, concerns, and how to sign up for emails from the library.

The input will be used to help strategize the five-year plan for future services and resources.

The library is located at 200 Park Street, open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed Saturday & Sunday.