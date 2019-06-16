West Springfield Lion’s Club hosts 2nd Annual pancake breakfast

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West Springfield Lion’s Club is hosting a pancake breakfast at the Big E fairgrounds for Father’s Day.

In a news release sent to 22News, this is the second annual Father’s Day Breakfast hosted by the West Springfield Lions Club at the Lion’s den on the Big E fairgrounds.

The breakfast is a fundraiser for the club’s Veterans Park of Heroes, which plants flags in town to honor veterans.

The money will go towards a scholarship fund for children of veterans.

The breakfast goes until 11 a.m.