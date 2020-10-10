West Springfield Lions Club to honor veterans with flag display on Town Common

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Lions Club will be putting up flags Saturday morning to show their appreciation for our veterans.

Starting at 8:00 Saturday morning, rows of flags will be put up. Each one will be tagged with a veteran’s story. Families, friends or companies could sponsor a flag and all of them will pay tribute to the people who fought and served or are currently serving our country.

The West Springfield Lions are welcoming people to walk through the display, read the names and share the stories of their loved ones who served.

This tribute comes at a time when many have the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home on their minds. The dozens lost is a reminder of why it is so important to remember the stories and the people who fought for us.

The display will be up throughout the rest of October and November.

While this display is a tribute to our past and present soldiers, the Lions Club will be using the funds they collect to put towards the future. They will be giving it to the children and grand children of veterans attending school in Hampden County.