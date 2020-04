WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person accused of illegally dumping construction debris April 20.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the person was caught on a surveillance camera driving a silver or gray Chevy pick-up truck. Police say the debris was dumped around 3 p.m. behind a shopping plaza known for illegal dumpings.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Springfield police at 413-263-3210.