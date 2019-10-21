West Springfield truck driver indicted on 23 charges in deadly NH motorcycle crash

CONCORD, NH (WWLP) – A West Springfield truck driver accused of crashing into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven, in New Hampshire on June 21, was indicted on more than 20 charges Monday.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, a Coos County Grand Jury indicted 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy on seven counts of reckless manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide (Class A felony), seven counts of negligent homicide (Class B felony), one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated (Class B felony), and one count of reckless conduct (Class B felony).

Zhukovskyy is scheduled to be arraigned on the morning of November 5 at the Coos Superior Court.

