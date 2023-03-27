WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman inside her home early Sunday morning.

West Springfield were called to a home off of Route 20 on Sunday around 3:45 a.m. for a report of an elderly woman that had been assaulted. Officers found the woman outside the home with multiple injuries to her head, neck and upper body. She was taken to Mercy Medical Center for her injuries.

Officers checked her home and allegedly found evidence of a disturbance inside. Detectives interviewed the victim, her adult children and neighbors and were able to identify 36-year-old Jesse Risciotta of West Springfield as the suspect. Risciotta is known to the victim and her family.

It is alleged that Risciotta conducted a calculated, violent and lengthy attack on the elderly woman around 2:30-3:00 a.m. that morning, which led to the victim running away from the home.

Jesse Risciotta (Credit: West Springfield Police Department)

Detectives discovered that Risciotta was staying at a hotel in Springfield. He was located at the hotel around 6:30 p.m. and was arrested by Springfield and West Springfield Police. Risciotta has been charged with the following: