West Springfield man charged trafficking fentanyl in Vermont

Hampden County

Brattleboro Police Department

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WWLP) – A West Springfield man has multiple charges against him following an arrest in Vermont.

According to the Brattleboro Police Department, police were called to a motel on Putney Road in Brattleboro, just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. There had been a report of a gun being fired into a room, and a bullet going through the wall of an adjacent room. The room was occupied, but there were no injuries.

Shortly after arriving, Jeremiah M. Ahearn, 25, from West Springfield, was arrested without incident.

There was a search warrant for Ahearn’s motel room since that was where the shot had originated. During the search, police located a fire arm, a large amount of Fentanyl and a large amount of cocaine.

Jeremiah M. Ahearn, 25, West Springfield is charges with the following:

  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Trafficking Fentanyl
  • Possession of Cocaine

According to police, Ahearn was held in lieu of $50,000 bail. He appeared at the Vermont Superior Court on Friday to answer to charges.

