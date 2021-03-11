West Springfield man sentenced to 7 years in prison for child porn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man will spend seven years in prison for possession and distribution of child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A judge sentenced also sentenced 34-year-old Luke Gagnon in Springfield federal court to 10 years of supervised release Thursday. In September 2020, Gagnon pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

He was initially arrested and charged in January 2020 following an investigation into child pornography distribution when investigators executed a search warrant at this West Springfield residence.

They seized a hard-drive from Gagnon’s desktop, which contained several videos and images of child pornography. In addition, from September 2019 to January 2020, authorities say Gagnon knowingly distributed child pornography.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative created in 2006 by the Department of Justice to protect children from exploitation and abuse, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.