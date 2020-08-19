West Springfield man tased by police outside local hotel

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man was arrested Wednesday after threatening a guest at a hotel on Riverdale Street with a gun.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, officers were called to a hotel at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a man riding a motorcycle, who threatened a guest with a handgun. The victim was outside the hotel smoking a cigarette when police later identified 36-year-old Matthew Drost accused the victim of stealing his cell phone. Drost allegedly got off his motorcycle and pointed a handgun at the victim asking him “who stole my cell phone.”

The victim called 911 after Drost drove away on the motorcycle when the victim convinced him he did not steal his cell phone. The victim does not live in the area or does not know Drost. Police responded to the area but could not locate Drost or the motorcycle.

After about an hour, a hotel employee saw the suspect and called 911. Officers again responded to the area and found the Drost sitting on the motorcycle at the hotel. Officers observed Drost throw something in the grass as police commanded Drost to raise his hands.

Officers had to use the department issued taser in the “Drive-Stun” mode that delivers 4-5 seconds of stun to the suspect as officers attempted to place Drost in custody but he resisted arrest and screamed obscenities at the officers. Police were able to place Drost under arrest and led him in the cruiser, as he continued to scream. Once inside the cruiser, Drost apparently continued to scream and kick before being brought to the police station.

Officers were able to locate a BB gun in the grass that appeared to be a real semi-automatic handgun.

Matthew Drost of Pleateau Circle in West Springfield is charged with the following: