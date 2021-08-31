West Springfield mandates masks in all municipal buildings as COVID cases rise again

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield is following Springfield’s lead and requiring masks in all municipal buildings.

This new move comes as COVID case numbers and hospitalizations continue to climb at Baystate Health. Mask mandates continue to be announced in western Massachusetts.

Now, you will need a face covering in any municipal building like the town hall, senior center, and library. Some people saying mask mandates are necessary to stop infecting each other.

“I think it’s very necessary,” said Garry Sing of West Springfield. “If we don’t have the bottom line put for us that, how are we going to function as a society. We can’t really go that far when we openly allow ourselves to infect each other.”

These mask mandates are being re-instated because hospitalizations continue to rise. Baystate is health is caring for 104 covid patients. Twelve of them are in the ICU.

“People aren’t taking it seriously, the fact that they need to be vaccinated,” said Kenia Robinson. “This is causing the cases to rise especially in younger children.”

As of Monday, 600 people statewide are hospitalized with COVID, the most since April. For perspective, at one point in July, there were as few as 80 hospitalized patients statewide.