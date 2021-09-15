West Springfield mask mandate discussed by Board of Health two days before The Big E opens

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A meeting took place Wednesday to discuss whether to make masks mandatory at the Big E, which begins in just two days.

The Big E drew more than 1.6 million visitors in 2019. On Wednesday, West Springfield Board of Health met to determine whether masks should be mandated. From what 22News has been hearing over the last week, most people agree with the proposal.

It’s crunch time at the Big E fairgrounds. Vendors rushing to get last minute preparations done as we approach opening day. The Big E has already begun producing signs that say masks are required, the proposal coming two days before the Big E is set to begin. President and CEO Gene Cassidy says he’s not surprised by the proposed mandate.

Stephanie Veluz works at the White Hut station at the Big E, she told 22News, “I think even if they don’t mandate it, people should still do it just to be safe, because there are going to be little kids around here and you can’t keep kids and teenagers away from the Big E. They should still do it to keep everyone safe.”

There is a mask mandate for municipal buildings in West Springfield, and with hundreds of thousands of people expecting to attend the fair, the Board of Health feels its necessary to come to a conclusion. The proposed regulations would require face coverings in all indoor public places as well as private places open to the public for those over the age of 2.

22News will let you know as soon as that decision is made. A mobile vaccination clinic will be here at the fair for all 17 days.