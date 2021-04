WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Will Reichelt has announced an emergency water shutoff for West Springfield.

The mayor made the announcement on Facebook and said starting Tuesday at 7 a.m., Houses along Birnie Avenue, from Piper Road to Kelly Drive, will lose water access.

This also affects side streets in that stretch of road, including Apricot, Redden, Kerry, Kelly, and Hannoush streets.

No information was given on the reason for the shutoff.