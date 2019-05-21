West Springfield mayor asking residents to report wild animal sightings

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield’s mayor is asking you to call the police if you spot a wild animal in a residential neighborhood or even a commercial district.

A 22News viewer sent us a video of a moose on the loose caught on camera over the weekend.

The video was taken in the Merrick section of West Springfield. You can see the moose trotting through a parking lot.

Mayor Will Reichelt said it’s best to keep your distance whenever you see a wild animal.

“Don’t chase after just to get a picture of video on Facebook,” Mayor Reichelt advised. “Moose, you think of them as big deer, but they can be dangerous. Not even hitting them, they can be aggressive as well.”

The mayor said city residents have also spotted bears in the area, which isn’t uncommon but the city is working with the Environmental Police to monitor any potential danger.

