West Springfield mayor hosts 7th annual Winter Carnival

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt and the town’s park and recreation department will be putting on its 7th annual Winter Carnival Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the carnival is open to residents from West Springfield from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Mittinegue Park. This year, everyone will be able to enjoy both indoor and outdoor festivities.

Activities include animal adventures, master storytelling, photo contests, animal craze, arts and crafts from local organizations, canines, museums, scavenger hunts, and more!