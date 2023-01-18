WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not every mayor who can plan for his town’s 250th-anniversary celebration on his watch.

Mayor William Reichlet was looking forward to the 250th-anniversary celebration several years ago when he established the committee that will plan everything anniversary-wise for the year 2024. Chief of Operations Carly Camossi and Boys and Girls Club Development Director Sarah Calabrese are to chair the committee. These chairs have been in collaboration with local stakeholders, including various Town departments, the Historical Commission, and local businesses to compile historical research for the celebration.

“Very exciting, because the city has been around for so long, as someone who grew up in West

Springfield, it’s amazing all the history,” said Mayor Reichlet.

Neither Mayor Reichelt nor his neighbors will have to wait until 2024 to get the festivities rolling.

How about the celebratory groundbreaking as early as this winter?

“We’re going to have the tickets here, call it the mayoral ball, it’s our first fundraiser for the 250th committee, this year, next year and it’s all going back to the community organizations for what will be a huge deal for West Springfield,” Mayor Reichlet adds.

And so that first gala event will soon catch up to the pre-planning that goes into the preparation for a 250th-anniversary celebration for this time-honored community of nearly 30,000 people. who grew up in this city in the words of the mayor that has this amazing history.

The Mayoral Ball is to happen at 1305 Memorial Avenue on February 24th from 5 PM until 10 PM. Tickets will be $50 per person. Some other events that will be happening in 2024 are a Birthday Party, Golf Tournament, 5K Race Series, Family Photo Sessions, Lecture Series, Murals, a new take on the Taste/Block Party, Parade, and much more.

Volunteers are still needed to serve on the committee and participate in the planning process. If interested, an email with your name and contact information can be sent to Celebrate250@tows.org or by contacting Carly Camossi at camossi@tows.org.