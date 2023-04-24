WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major redevelopment project could be in the works for a decommissioned power plant in West Springfield.

22News spoke with Mayor Will Reichelt who says he wants to re-develop the power plant located at the Memorial Bridge rotary. Reichelt said at one point, the plant was the largest taxpayer in town and since it was decommissioned, it has negatively affected the town’s tax base.

He noted the owners are working with the state to redevelop the site.

“It’s something that really benefits the whole city. It benefits them and what they can do, but also it benefits the community as a whole,” said Mayor Reichelt. He added, “… I’ll keep saying it again, to bring the taxes back up to what it used to be to help lessen the burden on the rest of the taxpayers in town.

Reichelt says a feasibility test will be conducted and from there, the town will hold public forums.