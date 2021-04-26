West Springfield mayor receives COVID-19 vaccine

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

Mayor Reichelt received the Moderna vaccine at the vaccination site located at the Eastern States Exposition Grounds. The site offers the Moderna vaccine for those 18 years and older Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The site is able to administer 1,250 doses per day.

Twenty-five percent of the weekly doses will be reserved for people who live in West Springfield, Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, Granville, and Tolland, but the site is available to everyone in the state. Beginning Monday, communities will have a designated day as follows:

Mondays: West Springfield

Tuesdays: Agawam

Wednesdays: Westfield

Thursdays: Southwick

Fridays: Tolland and Granville

There is also an on call waitlist available for the vaccine site should any extra doses be made available each day. You can sign up for the waitlist on the West Springfield’s website under “Extra Vaccine On Call Waitlist Sign Up.”

COVID-19 cases in West Springfield

West Springfield has now seen a total of 2,823 COVID-19 cases, with 124 currently active. For the city, the age breakdown on current COVID-19 cases is the following:

0-10: 14

11-20: 18

21-30: 30

31-40: 18

41-50: 9

51-60: 14

61-70: >5

71-80: >5

81-90: >5

90+: 0

In the last two weeks, West Springfield has seen a positivity rate of 4.9 percent from a total of 3,092 tests administered. That number has reduced by 0.6 percent from the previous two weeks.