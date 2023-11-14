WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt has now been added to the growing list, saying he no longer believes the town should continue with the eminent domain taking of a Springfield Diocese property at this time.

In a statement sent to 22News, the town says they would like to continue negotiations with the Diocese of Springfield, but for a different purpose. Reichelt says the search for a new Public Works Complex location will continue.

According to the mayor, a committee will be made of councilors and city employees to help find space for a the new public facility. It is not clear why the the taking of land did not happen.

Kristina D’Amours is a reporter who is a part of the evening 22News team. Follow Kristina on X @KristinaD_WWLP and view her bio to see more of her work.