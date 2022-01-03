West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt sworn in for third term

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday night in West Springfield, Mayor Will Reichelt was sworn in for a third term. Reichelt told 22News that over the last six years as mayor he continues to focus on revitalizing the downtown as well as modernizing its’ business models.

With the federal money coming in, he also plans to invest significantly into infrastructure and schools. Even expand services like municipal fiber to the town.

“The past two years has been very difficult for everyone,” Mayor Reichelt said. “But I did look forward to everything the federal government has done to boost most into the local economy and build from that as we move forward over the next four years.”

Reichelt will be serving a four year term as mayor. Members of the city council and school committee were also sworn in as well.