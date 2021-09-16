West Springfield monitoring about 100 COVID-19 cases

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials are monitoring at least 100 active COVID-19 cases in West Springfield Thursday, according to the town’s mayor.

According to Mayor Will Reichelt, health officials reported 138 confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. That’s up from 35 cases in the whole month of September last year, Mayor Reichelt said.

The town’s positivity rate back in August was about 4.3 percent, but that number jumped up in the first two weeks of September from 5.8 percent to 6.1 percent. As of date, 53 percent of West Springfield residents have been fully vaccinated, and 59 percent have received their first dose.

Health officials unanimously voted on Wednesday to implement an indoor mask mandate, ahead of the start of the Big E. Regardless of vaccination status, anyone who enters a public indoor setting will be required to mask up.

A vaccination bus will also be available at the Big E for those who want to get vaccinated.