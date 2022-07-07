WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department has announced the passing of former Chief Thomas E. Burke.

Burke began his 42 year career with the department in January 1970, rising to Captain of the Detective Bureau and eventually became Chief on June 1, 1992. He retired in March 2012.

Chief Burke was a member of several Regional and Federal Task forces, President of the Massachusetts Police Association, President of the International Chiefs of Police Association, the Western Mass Chiefs of Police Association and he attended the Federal Bureau of Investigations 132nd National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, according to the West Springfield Police Department Facebook posting.

Details about funeral arrangements have not be released. 22News will share that information when it becomes available.