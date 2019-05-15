West Springfield now owns historic First Congregational Church

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of West Springfield now owns one of western Massachusetts most iconic churches, the historic First Congregational Church built in 1698.

Mayor William Reichelt told 22News, the congregation came to him offering to sell the church. The town using federal funds purchased the church for $650,000.

But little will change for the more than three hundred year church across from the town common. They agree on calls for religious services to continue uninterrupted.

Mayor William Reichelt told 22News, “They’ll remain here and continue to worship. They’ll also be using different portions of the church, hopefully, it will enhance our educational efforts.”

The church parsonage will be needed for the town to expand the nearby Coburn Elementary School on Southworth Street.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.