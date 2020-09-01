West Springfield offering drive-thru flu clinic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of West Springfield is partnering with CVS Pharmacy to provide a drive-thru flu clinic.

There will be two dates for the clinic, one on September 26 and one on October 10. Both are on a Saturday and start at 11 a.m.

The clinic will be held at the West Springfield Council on Aging/Senior Center on 128 Park Street.

The following will be required for all attendees:

– Masks

– Active health insurance card(s) or photocopy of the card

– Birth certificate or proof of age for minors

– Minors will also need a parent or guardian present

On August 19, State Public Health Officials announced that the flu vaccine will be required for all children six months of age or older who are attending child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, and colleges and universities in Massachusetts.