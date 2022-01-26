West Springfield offering free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to older adult residents

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents over age 60 are eligible to receive free installed smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The West Springfield Fire Department (WSFD) and Council on Aging are partnering with with Costco and Home Depot through the Senior Safe Program to provide the detectors.

The WSFD will also install highly visible address numbers on houses to help first responders find homes in the event of an emergency.

Residents over 60 years old seeking these services should contact the Council on Aging to sign up at 263-3264. Signups will begin February 1 and continue through February 28.