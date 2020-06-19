West Springfield officials concerned about Big E plans

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The opening of The Big E is just over 90 days away, but West Springfield town officials are expressing concerns about the opening of the fair.

West Springfield officials have over 50 questions for the Eastern States Exposition about how the Big E is going to operate and they want answers soon. Gene Cassidy CEO of the Eastern States Exposition has maintained that the Big E will happen this year – despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cassidy said they’re working on a preparedness plan. West Springfield town officials sent a letter to Cassidy asking to see that plan.

Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News, “We have a concern right now for 30,000 residents in West Springfield so we want to make sure they are all safe and their comfortable. We’ve been getting a ton of questions from people, is the fair happening? What’s going on? How’s it going to work? We don’t think the fair should happen this year. We want to make sure we address all those concerns before we make a go or no go decision of whether the fair can happen or not.”

Mayor Reichelt wants to know about occupancy, cleaning, and sanitation plans, and he wonders if fair officials have been in contact with area hospitals.

He added that Eastern States Exposition and the town usually start planning for the fair just after the 4th of July holiday, but due to the pandemic, he wants to see the Big E’s plans before the holiday.

Ultimately, it is up to the board of health on whether The Big E can operate.

We reached out to the Eastern States Exposition for comment but they said they were unavailable for comment.