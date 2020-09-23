West Springfield officials discuss plans to bring students back to classrooms

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield officials are still discussing how to bring students back into the classroom sooner than originally scheduled.

Massachusetts education officials told 16 school districts, including West Springfield, that they should not be fully remote due to the community health data.

Schools were given just 10 days to come up with a new plan.

At West Springfield’s school committee meeting tonight, they discussed bringing kindergarten through 2nd grade back into schools first. However, no vote was taken and a date was not set.

