WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – On Thursday, November 30, the West Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Unit spearheaded a multi-agency operation on Kenmore Drive in Longmeadow, resulting in a significant firearm and drug seizure.

The investigation led to the execution of search warrants in Longmeadow, culminating in the arrests of Longmeadow residents Antonio Fusco and Franco Fusco on firearms and narcotics charges.

Courtesy of West Springfield Police Department Courtesy of West Springfield Police Department

Authorities seized approximately 625 grams of Fentanyl in pill and powder form, 92 grams of powder Cocaine, with a combined street value of $101,000. Additionally, items used in the manufacturing and distributing of narcotics, such as a pill press, digital scales, and cutting agents, were discovered.

Courtesy of West Springfield Police Department

The operation also uncovered a substantial cache of firearms and firearm accessories, with an estimated street value of $500,000. Seized firearms included:

10 AR-15 style rifles

2 AK-47 rifles

Shotguns

16 handguns

Rifle uppers

Lowers

Barrels

Glock gun frames

Glock gun uppers

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition

Bullet-proof vests

Two 3D printers

Various items associated with manufacturing ‘ghost guns’ as well as narcotics

‘Ghost guns’ are firearms without serial numbers, making them untraceable and illegal to possess. The West Springfield Police Department emphasized that these guns are increasingly linked with drug distribution and manufacturing in Hampden County, posing a significant threat to public safety.

Antonio Fusco faces multiple charges, including:

Possession of a Firearm without a LTC/FID card (5 counts)

Assault Weapon or Large Capacity Feeding Device (5 counts)

Trafficking in Cocaine 36 Grams or more Less than 100 Grams

Trafficking in Heroin 200 Grams or more

Sell/Use/Possess a Silencer

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm in the Commision of a Felony

Franco Fusco faces charges such as:

Possession of a Firearm w/o a LTC/FID card

Large Capacity Feeding Device

Sell/Use/Possess a Silencer

Possession of a Firearm w/o FID card (2-counts)

Improper Storage of a Firearm

The West Springfield Police Department expressed gratitude to the Longmeadow Police Department and federal partners at the DEA and ATF for their collaboration.