WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – On Thursday, November 30, the West Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Unit spearheaded a multi-agency operation on Kenmore Drive in Longmeadow, resulting in a significant firearm and drug seizure.
The investigation led to the execution of search warrants in Longmeadow, culminating in the arrests of Longmeadow residents Antonio Fusco and Franco Fusco on firearms and narcotics charges.
Authorities seized approximately 625 grams of Fentanyl in pill and powder form, 92 grams of powder Cocaine, with a combined street value of $101,000. Additionally, items used in the manufacturing and distributing of narcotics, such as a pill press, digital scales, and cutting agents, were discovered.
The operation also uncovered a substantial cache of firearms and firearm accessories, with an estimated street value of $500,000. Seized firearms included:
- 10 AR-15 style rifles
- 2 AK-47 rifles
- Shotguns
- 16 handguns
- Rifle uppers
- Lowers
- Barrels
- Glock gun frames
- Glock gun uppers
- Hundreds of rounds of ammunition
- Bullet-proof vests
- Two 3D printers
- Various items associated with manufacturing ‘ghost guns’ as well as narcotics
‘Ghost guns’ are firearms without serial numbers, making them untraceable and illegal to possess. The West Springfield Police Department emphasized that these guns are increasingly linked with drug distribution and manufacturing in Hampden County, posing a significant threat to public safety.
Antonio Fusco faces multiple charges, including:
- Possession of a Firearm without a LTC/FID card (5 counts)
- Assault Weapon or Large Capacity Feeding Device (5 counts)
- Trafficking in Cocaine 36 Grams or more Less than 100 Grams
- Trafficking in Heroin 200 Grams or more
- Sell/Use/Possess a Silencer
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm in the Commision of a Felony
Franco Fusco faces charges such as:
- Possession of a Firearm w/o a LTC/FID card
- Large Capacity Feeding Device
- Sell/Use/Possess a Silencer
- Possession of a Firearm w/o FID card (2-counts)
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
The West Springfield Police Department expressed gratitude to the Longmeadow Police Department and federal partners at the DEA and ATF for their collaboration.
