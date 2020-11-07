West Springfield organization hosts drive-thru shredding event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A drive-thru event was held Saturday morning, this one aimed at helping people prevent identity theft.

West Springfield ‘Helping Hands’ hosted a drive thru shredding event, which allowed people to get rid of unwanted documents that may have contained personal information.

Richard Peck a member of the ‘Helping Hands’ organization said that even though they had to postpone the shredding event from its original date due to the pandemic, they still had a large turnout.

“There was a need for it obviously, and this was the opportunity, and we’re just very happy with the weather and very happy with the response as well,” said Peck.

He added that this was a great way to help the community, while remaining at a safe distance.