West Springfield PD: Take caution driving on Route 20 near Westfield line

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police said a 25-year -old driver died after his car collided with an oncoming vehicle on Route 20 near the Westfield line on September 14.

Other drivers have been hurt and killed on the curves of the three-mile stretch of Route 20, where drivers routinely exceed the 40-miles per hour speed limit.

Westfield police told 22News, they’ve clocked drivers at speeds up to 80 miles an hour.

“They have a sense of entitlement that me first, I’m going first no matter how I get there,” said Westfield resident Dawn Sienkiewicz. “I’ve traveled this road most of my life and I don’t believe it’s the road, it’s the drivers.”

Some drivers believe it’s unrealistic to expect traffic to flow at forty miles an hour, especially since the stretch of Route 20 used to be a 50-mile per hour zone. Others believe it’s too easy to drive too fast in today’s cars.

“I don’t have an explanation for that, except the cars doing very easily and it’s an open road,” Howard Hanson of West Springfield told 22News.

There are several 40 miles an hour speed limit signs, their visibility reinforced with flags along the three miles of Route 20 in question.

