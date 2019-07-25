West Springfield Police advising residents to avoid three Yaks spotted in area

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are warning residents to be aware of Yak sightings at Bear Hole after three yaks apparently chased someone down a trail on Wednesday.

The West Springfield Environmental Committee said the Yaks were spotted at the Bear Hole dam around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The yaks are said to be run-aways from Westfield, and the owner has been looking for them.

Yaks are a relative of the bison and have horns on their heads.

They are pretty large animals with males weighing about 1200 pounds.

West Springfield Police Lt. Ryan told 22News, the city’s animal control has been notified and a plan is in place to bring the yaks back home this morning.

The environmental committee is advising anyone who visits Bear Hole to stay away from the three yaks.