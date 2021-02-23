West Springfield Police asking for help in identifying driver involved in hit and run accident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident.

The vehicle, a brown Ford Expedition, was involved in a hit and run accident on Memorial Drive on Saturday, February 6, according to West Springfield Police.

The Ford truck was also seen with black aftermarket wheels.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the driver, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at 263-3210 Ext. 240 for Officer Stowell. You may remain anonymous.