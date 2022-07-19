WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Funeral arrangements are in place for former West Springfield Police Chief Thomas Burke who passed away earlier this month.

Tuesday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., calling hours will be held at the Toomey-O’Brien Funeral Home on 1043 Westfield Street in West Springfield.

On Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m., there will be a Celebration of Life event held at the St. Thomas the Apostle Church located at 47 Pine Street in West Springfield. It will then be followed by a burial at 12:30 p.m. at the St. Thomas Cemetery.

Drivers are being advised of possible traffic delays on Kings Highway Wednesday morning due to the funeral services. On Wednesday between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. drivers may be delayed or rerouted off of Kings Highway near the Saint Thomas Cemetery. Drivers looking to go around the area can take Route 20 to North Boulevard.

Chief Thomas Burke began his 42-year career with the department in January 1970, rising to Captain of the Detective Bureau, and eventually became Chief on June 1, 1992. He retired in March 2012.

Chief Burke was a member of several Regional and Federal Task forces, President of the Massachusetts Police Association, President of the International Chiefs of Police Association, the Western Mass Chiefs of Police Association and he attended the Federal Bureau of Investigations 132nd National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, according to the West Springfield Police Department Facebook posting.