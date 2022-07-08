WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield and State Police are conducting an investigation into an unattended death at a motel parking lot Friday.

According to West Springfield Police, officers were originally called to the Econo Lodge on Elm Street for a report of two possible victims. Life saving measures were performed on one of the victims, who was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A statement from the West Springfield Police Department on Facebook reads: “This is an active investigation and crime scene, however the public is NOT in any danger at this time.

