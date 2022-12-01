WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is answering the call again this year to help collect toys for children this holiday season.

The Operation Santa Program distributes food baskets and toys to families in need throughout westside. Thursday night, the department was at town hall giving out toys to children 15 and younger. It’s sponsored by the West Springfield Park and Recreation Department, hoping to put a smile on a child’s face this season.

Paul Connor, the Chief of the West Springfield Police Department said, “I’m very proud to be part of the West Springfield community. We have officers volunteering there time here. We are stuffing the cruiser for the less fortunate and it’s a great way to kick off the season.”

There are still two days left for families to pick up toys. Friday the police department will be at the Irish Cultural Center on Morgan Road from 5pm to 7pm. Then on Saturday, back at town hall from 11am in the morning until 1pm in the afternoon.