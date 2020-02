WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department will be honoring retiring Chief Robert Duffy Saturday night.

West Springfield retired officer Bob Collins told 22News the celebration will take place at the Dante Club located on Memorial Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Duffy was first sworn as Interim Chief of the West Springfield Police Department in May of 2018 and has been with the department for more than 33 years. His last day was on January 3.