West Springfield police hold Coffee with a Cop event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new bagel shop in West Springfield hosted Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday.

For police, it’s a reminder to the community that they care and West Springfield officers used it as an opportunity to hear feedback from residents.

Coffee with a Cop was at Tandem Bagel Company which opened on Elm Street in November. West Springfield’s Police Chief was there along with some fellow officers to hear from the community on what needs improvement and show their support to tandem.

“They do care they care, They do care about the community. That’s still there. and this is the way to get back out there. Small things like that. To get people to understand, to meet officers, and say you know they are good people.” Chief Paul Connor: West Springfield Police Department

Tandem Bagel Company is located very close to West Springfield Police Headquarter. It’s their newest location, the others are in Hampshire County.

This event was a couple years in the making, the chief said this was the first time since the pandemic started that West Springfield police held “Coffee with a Cop.”