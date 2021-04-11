West Springfield Police hold recruiting event, embracing Islamic community

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield’s Police Chief has reached out to embrace members of the Islamic community into law enforcement as a career. Police Chief Paul Connor confirmed that his department, like so many others across America, finds it difficult to recruit enough young officers to fill their ranks.

We need to look like the town that we serve. the community that we serve. And the Islamic center is a large part of the community. We need to bring new people in and diversify our community. West Springfield Police Chief Paul Connor

Chief Connor’s appeal comes after the National Police Association recently confirmed that many law enforcement agencies across the country have been having difficulty filling jobs.