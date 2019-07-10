Part of Birnie Ave. in West Springfield closed after accident brings pole, wires down

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people are without power and one person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a utility pole in the Birnie Avenue area early Tuesday evening.

West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Manchino told 22News a car struck a pole on Birnie Avenue and Hemlock Hill Road around 5:45 p.m., causing a utility pole and wires to come down.

Photo: Brianna Ramsdell via ReportIt

A photo sent to our newsroom through ReportIt around 5:54 p.m., shows a broken pole across the street, blocking the roadway. Wires connected to the pole are also hanging. You can also see smoke in the area.

According to Chief Manchino, a fire sparked under the asphalt when the live wires came down with the utility pole. It took fire crews hours to control and put it out.

The driver of the vehicle involved was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The Eversource Outage Map shows more than 290 customers without power in the area. Birnie Avenue at Piper Road is currently closed while crews repair the pole.

West Springfield Police are looking into what caused the crash.